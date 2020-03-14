Will Kennish joins Colorado Group Realty as new agent | SteamboatToday.com

Will Kennish joins Colorado Group Realty as new agent

News News | March 14, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Will Kennish
Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Will Kennish has joined Colorado Group Realty as a broker associate. 

“We’re thrilled to have Will join our team as a new agent,” said Shelley Stanford, managing broker/owner at Colorado Group Realty in a news release. “He is very knowledgeable, knows the Steamboat market in and out and is extremely personable. He is going to be a great fit for our office.”

Kennish has been involved with the real estate industry for 20-plus years, as a real estate agent, building new custom homes and flipping/buying rentals as long-term investments. 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Business
See more