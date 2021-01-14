Wilkinson promoted to deputy fire chief

Travis Wilkinson has been promoted to the position of deputy fire chief with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Capt. Travis Wilkinson has been promoted to deputy fire chief for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

“It’s a pleasure to see Travis move into this new leadership role and work with the executive team to shape the future of the department and growth of our staff,” said Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli. “His leadership and extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to the Steamboat Springs Fire Department and community.”

Wilkinson’s promotion followed a widespread recruiting search.

Captain Wilkinson joined Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue in 2004 as a full-time firefighter. Over the next 17 years, he moved from firefighter/EMT to shift supervisor to lieutenant and most recently captain, a position he has held for the past nine years.

In his new role, Wilkinson will be second in command overseeing departmental daily operations including fire suppression, emergency medical services, wildland fires, safety education and firefighter training. The deputy chief also serves on various community emergency services committees and incident command teams and acts as liaison with regional and state agencies.

Wilkinson holds numerous state and federal certifications including HazMat operations, incident command, wildland fire, EMT-intermediate, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric life support, technical and high angle rescue, swiftwater rescue and ice rescue.

“Serving the citizens of my community has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing those efforts as the deputy fire chief,” said Wilkinson in a news release. “SSFR has a tremendous and dedicated team, which I hope my promotion allows advancement opportunities for others within the department.”

Wilkinson, a Steamboat Springs native, graduated from Steamboat Springs High School before heading to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a bachelor of arts and sciences degree with honors. He met his wife of 26 years, Susie, while in high school. They have two children, an 18-year-old son Canden, who is in his first year at the U.S. Military Academy West Point, and 16-year-old daughter Tinsley, a junior at Steamboat Mountain School.