Wildlife waiting for coffee: The Record for Friday, Nov. 19

Friday, Nov. 19

7:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a wild animal outside of Starbucks.

8:03 a.m. Officers were called to an animal lost outside of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

12:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat.

1:06 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an alleged theft from a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:15 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

10:18 p.m. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 40000 block of Lindsay Drive.

Total incidents: 35

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.