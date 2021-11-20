Wildlife waiting for coffee: The Record for Friday, Nov. 19
Friday, Nov. 19
7:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a wild animal outside of Starbucks.
8:03 a.m. Officers were called to an animal lost outside of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
12:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat.
1:06 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an alleged theft from a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:15 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.
10:18 p.m. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 40000 block of Lindsay Drive.
Total incidents: 35
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to three calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.