Wildlife spotting: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 17

Tuesday, Aug. 17

12:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing in a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an incident of trespassing in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 49 in Oak Creek.

12:08 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:10 p.m. Officers received a call about an animal off its leash inside a bar in the 600 block of Yampa Street.

6:55 p.m. Officers took a report of wildlife seen in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.