Wildlife spotting: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 17
Tuesday, Aug. 17
12:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing in a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an incident of trespassing in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 49 in Oak Creek.
12:08 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:10 p.m. Officers received a call about an animal off its leash inside a bar in the 600 block of Yampa Street.
6:55 p.m. Officers took a report of wildlife seen in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Wildlife spotting: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 17
Tuesday, Aug. 17