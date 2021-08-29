Wildlife on Rabbit Ears: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

12:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear near the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:38 a.m. Steamboat officers received a call about a suspicious looking vehicle near the corner of 10th and Yampa streets.

11:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called with a complaint about a vehicle near mile marker 117 on U.S. Highway 40 between Milner and Hayden.

12:51 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies took a report of fraud near the 40000 block of Anchor Way.

1:55 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. 40 because of wildlife.

4:34 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision near the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. No injuries were reported.

10:42 p.m. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Storm Peak Lane in response to a noise complaint.

Total incidents: 60

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.