Wildlife in the road: The Record for Friday, Sept. 3

Friday, Sept. 3

12:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of a bear outside Old Town Pub in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:27 a.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 10 block of Balsam Court.

8:50 a.m. Officers responded to an animal bite at Rabbit Ears Motel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:41 a.m. Officers took a report of illegal trash dumping in the 1100 block of Apres Ski Way.

12:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:48 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint of an animal off its leash at Steamboat Mountain School in the 42000 block of Routt County Road 36.

4:38 p.m. Officers received a call of a person trespassing at the Kum & Go in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

5:21 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint about a vehicle in the area of Routt County Road 179 and Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

7:50 p.m. Deputies were called to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

9 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of wildlife in the road in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

Total incidents: 77

• Steamboat officers responded to 52 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.