Wildlife in Hayden: The Record for Monday, Aug. 2

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear outside of a business in the 900 block of Yampa Street.

7:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about an animal on the loose in the area of Routt County Road 179 and Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

11:12 a.m. Deputies were called about an animal biting a person in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 14E in Steamboat.

11:26 a.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a vehicle complaint about a driver traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue.

6:36 p.m. Officers were called about a person trespassing inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:08 p.m. Deputies received a report about wildlife in the area of Hawthorne Street and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.