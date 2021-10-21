Wildlife at the bank: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 20

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

1:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bear outside a restaurant in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:43 a.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

2:46 p.m. Officers received a call about harassment inside a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

2:51 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.

5:57 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from the 400 block of Rollingstone Drive.

7:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of wildlife at a bank in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.