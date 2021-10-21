Wildlife at the bank: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 20
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
1:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bear outside a restaurant in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:43 a.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.
2:46 p.m. Officers received a call about harassment inside a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
2:51 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.
5:57 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from the 400 block of Rollingstone Drive.
7:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of wildlife at a bank in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
