Wildlife at a ranch: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

6:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint on Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.

7:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

10:06 a.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in Central Park Plaza.

12:59 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run on Oak and Third streets.

6:38 p.m. Officers responded to reports of harassment inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

8:24 p.m. Deputies were called to an incident of wildlife at a ranch in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 44.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.