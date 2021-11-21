Wildland fire west of town: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

1:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a hit and run collision on the corner of Eighth and Yampa streets.

10:43 a.m. Steamboat police received a call about an animal bite on the 100 block of Hanover Street.

11:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel responded to the report of a wildland fire near the mile marker 125 of U.S. Highway 40 between Steamboat and Milner.

2:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called with a report of threats being made on the 31000 block of Red Stag Lane near Steamboat.

5:11 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a drunk pedestrian in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

5:42 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

9:12 p.m. Both Sheriff’s deputies and Steamboat officers responded to a vehicle crash near the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive. There were no injuries reported.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

