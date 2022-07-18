Wildland fire sparks in northern Moffat County; no structures threatened
The Serviceberry Fire was estimated to be about 10% contained on Monday morning
Crews are working to contain a 23-acre wildland fire on Bureau of Land Management land in northern Moffat County, according to the BLM.
The fire is burning north of Bakers Peak and about five miles south of the Wyoming border. It was reported to the BLM by Moffat County Emergency Management Coordinator Todd Wheeler just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, according to BLM spokesperson Chris Maestas.
He said the fire — now named the Serviceberry Fire — was about 10% contained as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 18.
Wheeler, who is also a sergeant in the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, said they were providing support on the fire, but the BLM is the lead agency.
“It hasn’t threatened any structures,” Wheeler said. “It hasn’t threatened any lives right now, just grass brush and some trees.”
Maestas said two engines, two hand crews and eight “jumpers,” referring to specialized firefighters that parachute in close to fires, are currently working on the blaze.
