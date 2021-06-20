Wildland fire in North Routt: The Record for Saturday, June 19

Saturday, June 19, 2021

12:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a potential suspicious incident near the 37000 block of Saddle Mountain Drive. Deputies returned to this address two more times Saturday for other calls.

11:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal complaint near the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge just west of downtown Steamboat.

12:13 p.m. Officers got a call about a potential hit and run collision near the corner of Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:36 p.m. Officers responded to a suspected drug violation near the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

4:53 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a wildland fire near Steamboat Lake. The roughly quarter acre fire was sparked by lightning from a passing thunderstorm.

8:51 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the source of some reported smoke near the Whitewood Subdivision to the southwest of Steamboat Springs.

10:08 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a disturbance reported near the 2600 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• North Rout Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.