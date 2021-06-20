Wildland fire in North Routt: The Record for Saturday, June 19
Saturday, June 19, 2021
12:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a potential suspicious incident near the 37000 block of Saddle Mountain Drive. Deputies returned to this address two more times Saturday for other calls.
11:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal complaint near the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge just west of downtown Steamboat.
12:13 p.m. Officers got a call about a potential hit and run collision near the corner of Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
1:36 p.m. Officers responded to a suspected drug violation near the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
4:53 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a wildland fire near Steamboat Lake. The roughly quarter acre fire was sparked by lightning from a passing thunderstorm.
8:51 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the source of some reported smoke near the Whitewood Subdivision to the southwest of Steamboat Springs.
10:08 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a disturbance reported near the 2600 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• North Rout Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Wildland fire in North Routt: The Record for Saturday, June 19
Saturday, June 19, 2021