Wildfire council to host biochar educational workshop July 21

The Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council , along with three other organizations, will be hosting an educational workshop titled “Biochar: Challenges and Opportunities” from 12:30-2 p.m. July 21 at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs.

Organizers say that biochar is a stable solid that is rich in carbon and made from organic waste material or biomass that is partially combusted in the presence of limited oxygen. In other words, wood burned in specialized kilns results in the useful substance of biological charcoal.

“There is a lot of interest to use it as a soil amendment to increase carbon sequestration,” said Carolina Manriquez, lead forester for the Northwest Area for the Colorado State Forest Service, a co-sponsor of the workshop.

The community event will start with presentations by Derek Lowstuter with Colorado State University Extension, Tim Reader with the Colorado State Forest Service and Kevin Thompson with the U.S. Forest Service.

Workshop organizers say the use of biochar provides an opportunity to sequester carbon as well as reduce wildland fuels. The discussion will include how this emerging technology is used and can benefit the region.

“Biochar provides an opportunity to sequester carbon and has generated a lot of excitement among different sectors for an array of reasons, and although currently represents a small piece of the puzzle to address climate change, it has potential to grow,” Manriquez said.