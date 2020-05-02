Wildfire contained south of Hayden; no cause determined yet

Smoke rises from the Wyman Fire, which sparked south of Hayden on Thursday. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire but suspect it to be human-started.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A large wildfire that erupted Thursday afternoon south of Hayden has a been completely contained, according to officials.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of the blaze, known as the Wyman Fire, at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday in the remote Indian Run area. By 2:30 p.m., the fire had grown to a size of about 230 acres, according to Routt County Emergency Operations Director David “Mo” DeMorat.

High winds, with gusts up to 30 mph, spread the flames quickly and made containment difficult, he said.

At 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, Routt County Emergency Management sent a message alerting residents in the Williams Fork and Motherwell Ranch area to be prepared to evacuate due to the fire. No structures were damaged or destroyed, DeMorat said.

At 5:30 p.m., an aircraft flew over the wildfire to assess the scene, determining the blaze had grown to 375 acres, according to DeMorat.

On Friday, firefighters continued to suppress the fire. By 1 p.m., they had completed a fire line around the perimeter of the blaze to prevent it from spreading and monitored the scene to douse any hotspots that could reignite the fire. By about 5 p.m., it was deemed fully contained, according to DeMorat.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, he said, but firefighters suspected it was human-caused. Investigators are heading to the scene on Saturday to reach an official determination.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the West Routt Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management Craig hotshots, Craig Fire Rescue and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, according to DeMorat.

