Smoke is seen in the distance from Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area on Sunday, Sept. 29. U.S. Forest Rangers and Craig Hotshots were seen driving into the area and heading toward the vicinity of the smoke.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A wildfire sparked Sunday in the area of Mosquito Lake in the Flattops Wilderness Area.

According to the Craig Interagency Dispatch Center, firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 1:03 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.