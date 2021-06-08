Wildfire burning 2 miles north of Routt County border in Wyoming

The North Fork Fire as seen Monday from the air is burning in Wyoming just north of the Routt County border. (Courtesy photo)



A wildfire currently burning in Wyoming just 2 miles north of the Routt County border has reached over 20 acres, according to Wyoming officials.

The North Fork Fire is located in the south Sierra Madre Range in Carbon County, Wyoming. It is believed to have been ignited by lightning and was first reported Sunday.

Smoke from the wildfire can be seen across Northwest Colorado, including in Steamboat Springs.

The blaze reached 26 acres as of Monday, according to the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grasslands.

No people or structures have been threatened.

Wildfire in south Sierra Madre Range, Carbon Co, Wyo, named #NorthForkFire_WY . Approx 26 acres, reported Sun. Probable lightning caused. Heavy air suppression w-retardant & water. 4 miles west of Hog Park Reservoir, #MedicineBowNF pic.twitter.com/6mgf3DoF02 — Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) June 8, 2021

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.