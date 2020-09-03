Wildfire breaks out north of Hayden in California Park area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Crews are currently on scene of a wildfire that ignited Thursday north of Hayden in North Routt County.

West Routt Fire Protection District initially responded to the fire at around 2 p.m. Thursday near Sugar Loaf Mountain, according to David “Mo” DeMorat, the county’s emergency operation director.

Sugar Loaf Mountain is a peak in the Elkhead Mountains, located within the California Park area of Routt National Forest. It’s about 11 1/2 miles west of Steamboat Lake as the crow flies and about 2 1/2 miles west of Routt County Road 80.

Federal resources are working to extinguish the fire. A helicopter and ground crew were able to manage the fire, most recently reported to be one acre with a few spot fires occurring outside its perimeter, DeMorat said.

Federal resources dismissed West Routt Fire at about 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.