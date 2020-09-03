Wildfire breaks out north of Hayden in California Park area
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Crews are currently on scene of a wildfire that ignited Thursday north of Hayden in North Routt County.
West Routt Fire Protection District initially responded to the fire at around 2 p.m. Thursday near Sugar Loaf Mountain, according to David “Mo” DeMorat, the county’s emergency operation director.
Sugar Loaf Mountain is a peak in the Elkhead Mountains, located within the California Park area of Routt National Forest. It’s about 11 1/2 miles west of Steamboat Lake as the crow flies and about 2 1/2 miles west of Routt County Road 80.
Federal resources are working to extinguish the fire. A helicopter and ground crew were able to manage the fire, most recently reported to be one acre with a few spot fires occurring outside its perimeter, DeMorat said.
Federal resources dismissed West Routt Fire at about 5:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User