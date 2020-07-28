Wildfire at airport: The Record for Monday, July 27, 2020

Monday, July 27, 2020

12:02 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident outside a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

12:29 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 1500 block of Conestoga Circle.

4:03 p.m. Police were called about a reported assault at a park in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:31 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena.

7:02 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.

7:12 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the 10 block of Sequoia Court.

7:21 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 1000 block of Blue Sage Drive.

9:08 p.m. Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters received a report of a small wildfire that ignited under some power lines at the airport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within minutes. The incident did not impact airport operations.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

