Wild Plum brings new vision to mountain store

Wild Plum manager Katie Stassen, left, and owners Kori McClurg and Barry Sherman stand inside the recently renovated and rebranded Wild Plum eatery, grocer and spirits located at 2525 Village Drive. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Walk through the doors of the recently renovated Wild Plum eatery, grocer and spirits, and you will find a full bar, expanded seating inside and out and a menu that offers plenty of options.

“Things got really slow right at the end of the ski season last year, and in the back of my mind, we had already been thinking about what do we do to reboot?” said Kori McClurg, who owns the Steamboat Springs business with her husband, Barry Sherman. “We thought now’s the opportunity since we’re going to see this low because of COVID anyway. So why don’t we jump in and rethink what Wild Plum could be?”

McClurg and Sherman, who bought the business in 2013, wanted to make sure the market, located at 2525 Village Drive adjacent to Steamboat Resort and on the first floor of The Highmark, continued to offer what its customers wanted, but they wanted to create more of an “experience.”

“It’s just taking something that’s been around the community that people recognize and turning the dial to a variety of product types,” Sherman said. “It’s also about introducing the eatery, which will ideally bring more people in the environment and allow them to share this experience.”

They wanted the market to reflect the excitement they have for the Steamboat community.

Sherman and McClurg raised their children on the Front Range and then started transitioning to Steamboat after their children left for college. They also own restaurants in Nevada.

Wild Plum offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. For breakfast, enjoy the Steamboat Classic, two eggs, hash browns and a choice of bacon, sausage or tofu, or the GoGo Waffle Pop, freshly made waffles on a stick.

The lunch and dinner menu includes a chicken salad sandwich, a grilled pesto chicken sandwich, a Great Harvest sandwich, fish and chips, fish tacos and several different salads. There is also pizza, coffee and handmade ice cream from Yampa Valley Ice Cream. Wild Plum also caters and offers delivery.

A full bar offering a selection of beer and wine as well as added seating, either inside in an expanded dining area or outside by gas fireplaces.

The new bar and seating area inside the Wild Plum offers a great place to get a beer, wine or a cup of coffee. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The newly renovated grocery section is a community marketplace that offers the essentials like produce, deli, dairy, bread, crackers, cereal, soup, pasta, chips and salsa.

Kevin Cordain, “grocer goodness maker,” has worked with manager Katie Stassen, the “head plum” or store manager, to curate local products that give customers a taste of Steamboat.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of this team and to have the potential to grow and to be able to add those little touches to this place,” Stassen said.

Among the local products Wild Plum carries are honey from Outlaw Apiaries, Kombucha from Wave Brewing Co., jerky from Sweetwood Cattle Co. and a variety of snacks from Altitude, Bar-U-Eat and Honey Stinger. There is coffee from Big Iron, Seedhouse and Steamboat Coffee Roasters. The shelves are also filled with products from the Yampa Valley Sauce Company, the Steamboat Salt Co. and Mountain Waffle Co..

On the spirits side of Wild Plum, customers will be treated to a wide selection of Colorado beer, wine and liquor including local offerings from the Steamboat Whiskey Co. and Steamboat Winery. In all, the store offers more than 700 products including wine, beer and liquors and has people with the expertise to guide the customer and help them make the right selections.

Wild Plum also is hosting a virtual Goodness Happy Hour once a month. The store will pre-sell the items that will be featured in the happy hour, and then Wild Plum’s expert staff will lead a conversation about different wines and spirits in an inviting virtual social event.

The spirits section at Wild Plum offers more than 700 products including local liquor, beer and wine. (Photo buy John F. Russell)



Sherman said the goal of the new Wild Plum was to create a space that appeals to both tourists and locals and provides a unique shopping or dining experience.

“Ideally it’s casual, and it’s convenient,” Sherman said. “I think you’re going to be able to get certain things that you have at home, but there are also some unique things that will set us apart.”

Wild Plum market is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The eatery closes at 9 p.m. each night.

The owners of Wild Plum are hoping the new lighting, new paint and a brighter look will make customers feel at home when they visit the eatery, grocer and spirits near the base of the Steamboat Resort. (Photo by John F. Russell)



