Wild Horse trainer applications now open for Meeker Mustang Makeover

Meeker Mustang Makeover opened up applications for horse trainer positions on Jan. 1 for its 2023 event. While Meeker Mustang provides a learning clinic, they ask that applicants have some base level of horse experience.

This 120-day competition involves thousands of dollars in prize money and scholarships in neighboring Rio Blanco County. Applications close on April 1 and only 25 trainers will get to participate in the fifth annual Meeker Mustang Makeover.

The 25 selected trainers will pick up their mustangs in Meeker April 29 for the “Getting Started Clinic.” Trainers have the opportunity to attend two free clinics by wild horse professional Steve Mantle. They have 120 days to cultivate a relationship with and train the horse. Trainers will then compete for the crowd at Meeker Rodeo Fairgrounds to demonstrate the horse’s progress. Horses are sold at the end with trainers receiving 50% of the profits.

The event serves as an opportunity to expose the public to the wild horses that roam the surrounding countryside. Horses from the Piceance Basin will join horses from other areas of Colorado in this competition.

In addition to the adult division, there is also a youth division with yearlings in hand (halter) for kids ages 10 to 17, and a saddle competition with 3-year-old mustangs for anyone aged 15 and up.