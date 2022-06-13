Wild Films travels to ice, forest and volcano for cinematic screening
The Bud Werner Library’s Wild Films will round out with a free community screening of “Kingdoms of Fire, Ice & Fairytales” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in Library Hall.
The film was a favorite from the 2021 International Wildlife Film Festival and takes viewers into three iconic wildernesses — Yellowstone, the Black Forest and the Arctic Circle — led by television presenter Bonné de Bod and film director Susan Scott as they reveal the challenge of filming in places where temperatures border minus 20 or with scalding thermal vents of Yellowstone’s super-volcano. This screening was rescheduled from March. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Kingdoms.
