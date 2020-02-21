‘Wicked’ stars bring romance to Steamboat with new show

Broadway stars Tiffany Haas and Michael Rose McCurry will perform their own show "Cheek to Cheek: A Broadway Romance" in Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — They met while starring in the popular Broadway hit “Wicked,” but their new show, “Cheek to Cheek: A Broadway Romance,” is anything but wicked. Tiffany Haas and Michael McCorry Rose are bringing the romance to Strings Music Pavilion in Steamboat Springs on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29.

Haas, who played Glinda, and McCorry Rose, who played Fiyero, became close on set and created a new show that takes the audience through the classic love songs in the American songbook from the Rogers and Hammerstein era to modern day, singing show tunes and exploring the lives of the composers who wrote them.

Both actors are still active on Broadway, but when they have time, they take their show on the road. Next weekend’s show will be original to Steamboat, though.

For Ernest Richardson, music director and principal conductor of the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, the show has been several years in the making.

He has worked with Haas, a Steamboat favorite, many times, and after meeting McCorry Rose a few years ago, they started having conversations about how the show could work with an orchestra in Steamboat.

After much planning, several years later, their ideas are coming to fruition.

“It took quite a long time to plan because we have to do a lot of research, create arrangements, get a play list together,” Richardson explained. “But it will be so much fun to have them together in Steamboat.”

Richardson, who is credited with growing Steamboat’s orchestra from a small, community orchestra to a resident professional one, created arrangements for orchestra as well as a jazz ensemble. The duo will practice when they arrive in town on Monday, Feb. 24.

If you go What: “Cheek to Cheek: A Broadway Romance”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Tickets: $10 to $70 at stringsmusicfestival.com or steamboatorchestra.org

They will also spend time working with Steamboat Springs High School choir students.

“We always try to arrange time for incoming artists to have time with the high school music students,” Jennifer Robinson, executive director of the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, said. “It’s so important for the kids to have a role model and especially have that personal connection moving forward in their musical careers.”

McCorry Rose and Haas will do a Q&A session with students as well as give feedback on performances and audition tactics.

Having two Broadway stars in Steamboat is exciting, not only for the high school music students, but for the community as a whole.

“To see musical theater and bigger names down in Denver, you have to drive three hours over two mountain passes,” Robinson said. “And it can be virtually impossible for many people to have these experiences. So, when New York professionals are willing to come here and perform for Steamboat, it elevates our experiences and our community as a whole. Music transcends all, and we are lucky to live in a small town that has such phenomenal support for the arts.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.