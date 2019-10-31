Why you should care about who hauls your trash in Routt County

Editor’s Note: This is sponsored content is brought to you by Twin Enviro.

Twin Enviro’s local service team is proud to provide great customer service to the communities they call home.

Responsible trash and recycling management When you choose your hauler, make the local choice with a company that maximizes local diversion from the landfill and disposes of items in an environmentally responsible manner. Twin Enviro offers weekly trash and recycling services in the City of Steamboat Springs for only $32 per month, a flat fee with now surcharges. Twin operates automated side load trucks in the Steamboat market, which are more efficient in operating trash routes and reduce the amount of vehicle emissions into the environment. Twin Enviro owns and operates the only landfill and the only Materials Recovery Facility (for recycling) in Routt County, which reduces the amount of trash that goes into the landfill and reduces long-haul trips back and forth to Denver. Tours of the Twin’s Milner facilities are available upon request. For more information about its services, visit twinenviro.com or call 970-879-6985.

When choosing a company to haul your trash and recyclables, it’s essential to care about where everything ends up, how it affects the environment, and if you’re supporting locally-owned businesses.

The first step in hauling your trash is diversion. The second step is responsibly disposing of items that have no future use. The third step is considering who you want to support — do you want a national behemoth hauling your trash or would you prefer a locally-owned hauler?

“At Twin Enviro, we recycle, compost and divert materials from the landfill because we know it’s the right thing to do,” said Marlin Mullet, CEO of Twin Enviro Services, which manages the only landfill and materials recovery facility (MRF) in Routt County. “We want our region’s waste to be handled in an environmentally responsible manner.”

Here are some of the ways Twin Enviro ensures its customers’ trash disposal and recycling in Routt and Moffat Counties is done responsibly.

Local ownership and customer service

Twin Envirowas born in Steamboat in the mid-1970s and the ownership hasn’t changed since. When you need to talk to a customer service representative, you can actually reach someone who lives here and knows the area. You don’t have to listen to a recording and pick from random options, and you don’t have to fill out silly paperwork just to have your trash cart picked up. Just give Twin Enviro your address to begin service.

DIVERSION: A reuse mentality

Twin Enviro’s Milner Mall, an architectural salvage operation, accepts discarded construction materials and home furnishings and makes them available to the public at nominal cost. It is a significant resource to the community and people come from Wyoming and Utah to experience The Mall. Twin Enviro always likes to remind people that there is no food court at the Milner Mall, so come with your belly full so you can take your time exploring the treasures at the Mall.

At Twin’s MRF, recycling is sorted by commodity and then bailed so materials can be economically shipped directly to the mills. This avoids transporting to Denver for sorting and then shipping to the mills. The cost and pollution of transporting to Denver is eliminated (cutting down on the carbon footprint).

Twin’s Composting operations at its Milner site encompass hauling biosolids from the wastewater treatment plant and mixing them with wood products brought to Twin’s landfill for disposal. Twin grinds the wood products into shreds, mixes it with the biosolids, then introduces inoculants into the mixture which creates oxygen — enhancing the process of creating usable compost. Twin Enviro often runs promotions offering Twin customers free compost for home use.

Annie Mullins, Scale Manager, is part of Twin Enviro's local service team.

Responsibly built landfills

A landfill isn’t just a big hole in the earth that serves as a giant trash can — it’s a highly regulated site, engineered for environmental protection. Twin Enviro’s landfill liners are engineered with 18 inches of compacted clay, laid with three, six-inch layers, each of which has to pass strenuous permeability tests supervised by outside engineers.

On top of the clay, Twin adds sheets of high-density polyethylene (60 ml plastic) which are welded together to form the principal layer of protection to prevent the escape of any liquid that seeps through the trash (leachate).

Leachate is collected in underground reservoirs where it is pumped out and taken to the wastewater treatment plant, where it is then recycled.

The entire process of excavating the landfill and constructing the liner system is supervised by an outside engineering company and approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local Routt County officials. It is no small feat to construct these landfill cells and pass the demanding engineered specifications.

Environmental monitoring

Twin Enviro has 12 groundwater monitoring wells at its Milner Landfill and four gas probes. The groundwater wells are strategically placed around the landfill and water is sampled from them twice a year to ensure there has been no escape from the landfill into the environment. Likewise, the gas probes are used to measure the gas that escapes from the landfill.

Promotes recycling participation among community members

Twin Enviro operates its three recycling operations — the Materials Recovery Facility, the Milner Mall and its Composting Operation — at a financial loss. By educating its customers about the importance of recycling and getting the community to support its trash services (which cover the losses of the recycling operations), Twin Enviro hopes the local market will continue to support these innovative, environmentally responsible recycling practices.