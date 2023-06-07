Why Not Road closed for construction at Steamboat Resort

Why Not Road will be closed to pedestrian and bike traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 30 due to construction traffic for the installation of the Mahogany Ridge Express lift and the second leg of Wild Blue Gondola.

Steamboat Resort will continue on-mountain construction this summer season, as Phase III of the three-year, $220 million project comes to fruition for the 2024 winter season. Why Not Road is always closed to nonpermitted motorized vehicles, but does provide access to various Forest Service and resort hiking and biking trails.

Alternate routes such as Thunderhead Hiking Trail and Zig Zag multi-use trail from the base area and Zig Zag and Creekside for access from Burgess Creek Road will provide access to mountain biking and hiking trails.

Officials at Steamboat Resort recommend alternate routes, including Thunderhead Hiking Trail, to the top of the Gondola, Valley View, Elkhead and other upper mountain trails; Zig Zag to Valley View, Creekside, Pioneer and other upper mountain trails, and Creekside to Pioneer.

With construction traffic expected daily through the fall, the closure will remain in effect for the entirety of summer. All other biking and hiking trails, including the Steamboat Bike Park, will be open this summer. However, the resort says users should be aware of intermittent impacts due to construction.

Why Not Road will have visible signage notifying hikers and bikers of the closure, and users who do not comply could be subject to fines and the loss of their pass.