Whitewater freestyle

News | May 31, 2019

Sebastian Devred, a professional freestyle kayaker from France, flips and spins in Charlie’s Hole along the Yampa River on Friday. Devred travels to competitions around the world and is in the middle of a tour of Colorado rivers.
Derek Maiolo

