Whistler Park off-leash areas transition for winter

Whistler Park’s off-leash areas transitioned to winter on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Off-leash areas at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs shifted to their winter schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The southeast segment of the park, which includes the sports fields, transitions to an off-leash area during winter. The west portion of the park, by the river, becomes leash-required due to elk winter range and the city asks park users to remain on existing trails.

Whistler Park’s winter requirements are in effect from Nov. 1 to April 30. Off-leash areas are clearly marked alongside an outlining map at entries and exits of the city’s parks.

The off-leash hours at Rita Valentine and Spring Creek dogs parks, as well as the three off-leash areas at Butcherknife, Sailors Way and Whistler Park extends from one hour after sunrise until one hour before sunset.

Butcherknife requires leashes during school hours.

When using the off-leash areas, voice and sight control, as well as dog waste removal and disposal, are all required by law.

Animal complaints can be made to Steamboat Springs Police Dispatch at 970-879-1144. Additional information and maps of dog parks and off leash areas can be found at SteamboatSprings.net/OffLeash .