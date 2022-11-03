Whistler Park off-leash areas transition for winter
Off-leash areas at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs shifted to their winter schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The southeast segment of the park, which includes the sports fields, transitions to an off-leash area during winter. The west portion of the park, by the river, becomes leash-required due to elk winter range and the city asks park users to remain on existing trails.
Whistler Park’s winter requirements are in effect from Nov. 1 to April 30. Off-leash areas are clearly marked alongside an outlining map at entries and exits of the city’s parks.
The off-leash hours at Rita Valentine and Spring Creek dogs parks, as well as the three off-leash areas at Butcherknife, Sailors Way and Whistler Park extends from one hour after sunrise until one hour before sunset.
Butcherknife requires leashes during school hours.
When using the off-leash areas, voice and sight control, as well as dog waste removal and disposal, are all required by law.
Animal complaints can be made to Steamboat Springs Police Dispatch at 970-879-1144. Additional information and maps of dog parks and off leash areas can be found at SteamboatSprings.net/OffLeash.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.