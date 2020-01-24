WHILD fund awards its 1st grants to local agencies

The Wildlife Habitat Improvement Local District Fund — WHILD — made its inaugural round of grants, awarding $1,204 to two entities.

The city of Steamboat Springs received an $800 grant for the purchase of four new temperature probes on the Yampa River to assist with collecting data for an ongoing temperature-monitoring effort. The probes will help the city collect broader data to assist with future management aimed at protecting wildlife using the river.

The U.S. Forest Service was granted $402 for gates and signage to increase educations for seasonal closures on the Flash of Gold and BTR trails in the Buffalo Pass area. Those trails are closed from May 15 to June 15 to protect elk production areas.

Keep Routt Wild and Routt County Riders plan to work together to raise an additional $654 to complete the gate project. Each nonprofit has pledged to raise half the cost, and donations to support the project can be made through the nonprofits’ websites. Any funds raised above $654 will be donated to the WHILD fund.

WHILD grant-funding decisions are made by a board comprised of four land managers and two community members at large. Grant applications are received annually in September and awarded in December of each year.

The purpose of the fund is to provide a permanent endowment to support wildlife habitat improvement projects for the public benefit within Routt County. As of Nov. 27, 2019, the fund had a balance of $45,000.

The fund is overseen by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. Visit yvcf.org/whild for more information or to donate.