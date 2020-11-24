Which Routt County restaurants are offering Thanksgiving Day takeout

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the large family gatherings typical for Thanksgiving. For those who planned to dine out for the holiday, that too is no longer possible due to state-mandated restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today has compiled a list of local restaurants that are offering take-out dinners so no one misses their annual Thanksgiving feast.

If you’re a restaurant open on Thanksgiving and are not included on the following list, contact Bryce at bmartin@steamboatpilot.com.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Free, but donations are accepted. Limited amount of meals. These meals constitute this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by Routt County United Way and local businesses.

1 to 5 p.m. Thursday

970-879-9840

2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Johnny B. Good’s Diner

Free soup and bread meals for the unemployed and underemployed

Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday

970-870-8400

738 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

E3 Chophouse

Offering free, curbside Thanksgiving dinner buffet

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

970-367-3640

701 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

Aurum Food & Wine

Limited availability

3 to 7 p.m. Thursday

Order online at aurumsteamboat.com/thanksgiving

970-879-9500

811 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

Rex’s American Grill and Bar

Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday

970-870-0438

3190 S. Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

970-879-3504

1030 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

The Drunken Onion

Order online at drunkenonion.com

970-879-8423

685 Marketplace Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Laura the Butcher & Meatbar

Charcuterie for Thanksgiving

Order online at laurathebutcher.com

970-846-6443

2860 Downhill Plaza 505, Steamboat Springs

Penny’s Diner