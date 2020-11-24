Which Routt County restaurants are offering Thanksgiving Day takeout
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the large family gatherings typical for Thanksgiving. For those who planned to dine out for the holiday, that too is no longer possible due to state-mandated restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Steamboat Pilot & Today has compiled a list of local restaurants that are offering take-out dinners so no one misses their annual Thanksgiving feast.
If you’re a restaurant open on Thanksgiving and are not included on the following list, contact Bryce at bmartin@steamboatpilot.com.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- Free, but donations are accepted. Limited amount of meals. These meals constitute this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by Routt County United Way and local businesses.
- 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday
- 970-879-9840
- 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs
Johnny B. Good’s Diner
- Free soup and bread meals for the unemployed and underemployed
- Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday
- 970-870-8400
- 738 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
E3 Chophouse
- Offering free, curbside Thanksgiving dinner buffet
- 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
- 970-367-3640
- 701 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs
Aurum Food & Wine
- Limited availability
- 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday
- Order online at aurumsteamboat.com/thanksgiving
- 970-879-9500
- 811 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs
Rex’s American Grill and Bar
- Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday
- 970-870-0438
- 3190 S. Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
- 970-879-3504
- 1030 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs
The Drunken Onion
- Order online at drunkenonion.com
- 970-879-8423
- 685 Marketplace Plaza, Steamboat Springs
Laura the Butcher & Meatbar
- Charcuterie for Thanksgiving
- Order online at laurathebutcher.com
- 970-846-6443
- 2860 Downhill Plaza 505, Steamboat Springs
Penny’s Diner
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
- 970-638-1000
- 98 Moffat St., Yampa
