Which mail box? The Record for Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12

8 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a suspicious person trying to open multiple mailboxes near the Dream Island Trail office park. The person was confused about which box was theirs, and there was no suspicious activity.

8:29 a.m. Officers responded to a parking complaint on Fish Creek Falls Road. The owner of the vehicle moved it.

11:02 a.m. Officers responded to a call of people not wearing masks at Anytime Fitness. After speaking with the manager officers determined there was no violation of the public health order.

2:08 p.m. Officers took a report of a phone someone lost near Howelsen Hill.

4:25 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a dog at large. The owner was given a verbal warning.

11:46 p.m. Officers responded to a fraud claim in the 3100 block of Ingles Avenue. An employee had gotten a call from someone claiming to be a detective with the department about counterfeit bills. Officers are investigating the situation.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the record.

