Which mail box? The Record for Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12
8 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a suspicious person trying to open multiple mailboxes near the Dream Island Trail office park. The person was confused about which box was theirs, and there was no suspicious activity.
8:29 a.m. Officers responded to a parking complaint on Fish Creek Falls Road. The owner of the vehicle moved it.
11:02 a.m. Officers responded to a call of people not wearing masks at Anytime Fitness. After speaking with the manager officers determined there was no violation of the public health order.
2:08 p.m. Officers took a report of a phone someone lost near Howelsen Hill.
4:25 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a dog at large. The owner was given a verbal warning.
11:46 p.m. Officers responded to a fraud claim in the 3100 block of Ingles Avenue. An employee had gotten a call from someone claiming to be a detective with the department about counterfeit bills. Officers are investigating the situation.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
