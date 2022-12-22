Where to worship this holiday season in Routt County
Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Routt County are invited to join congregations across the city and beyond.
Many congregations have multiple events or services to suit anyone’s holiday schedule.
Christmas Eve
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church | 846 Oak St.
- 5 p.m. — Family Christmas Eve pageant service at Sanctuary
- After 5 p.m. service — potluck dinner at Fellowship Hall
- 8 p.m. — Traditional Christmas Eve service at Sanctuary
North Routt Community Charter School | 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark
- 4:30 p.m. | Christmas Eve candlelight service
Hayden Congregational United Church of Christ | 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
- 5 p.m. – Family friendly service
- 7:30 p.m. – Traditional candlelight service
Steamboat Christian Center | 821 Dougherty Road
- 4, 5:30, 7 p.m. — Christmas Eve services
Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church | 736 Oak St.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services
- 3 p.m. — solo vocalist featuring Sara Magnotta
- 5 p.m. — Contemporary featuring Love & Soul
- 7 p.m. — Chancel Choir
- 9 p.m. — Bell Choir
Anchor Way Church | 40650 Anchor Way Drive
- 4:30, 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service
Venue Church | 2851 Riverside Plaza
- 4 p.m. — Family candlelight Christmas Eve service
The Steamboat Grand | 2300 Mt. Werner Circle
- 6 p.m. — Catholic Mass by the Holy Name Catholic Parish
Holy Name Catholic Parish | 524 Oak St.
- 4 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass (also livestreamed)
- 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass
- 10 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass
Concordia Lutheran Church | 755 Concordia Lane
- 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
Christmas Day
Hayden Congregational United Church of Christ | 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
- 10:30 a.m. — Christmas Day Worship
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church | 846 Oak St.
- 9:30 a.m. — Traditional Christmas Day Service at the Old Stone Church
Holy Name Catholic Parish | 524 Oak St.
- 7:30 a.m. — Christmas Mass
- 9 a.m. — Christmas Mass (also livestreamed)
- 5 p.m. — Christmas Mass in Spanish
Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church | 736 Oak St.
- 10 a.m. — Christmas Morning Breakfast
