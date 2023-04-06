Where to hunt for Easter eggs in Routt County this weekend

Ellie Hunt, 2, reaches to deposit an egg in her basket at the annual Steamboat Christian Center's Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt. The Eggstravaganza returns on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Easter Sunday is April 9 and Routt County children will have every opportunity to celebrate the holiday with a classic Easter Egg Hunt with events in Hayden, Oak Creek and Steamboat Springs.

All hunts are scheduled for Saturday, April 8, and each is special in its own way.

Hayden

Third Street Town Park will play host to Hayden’s Easter Egg Hunt, rain or shine, on Saturday. The search begins at 1 p.m. with the Easter Bunny visiting between 1:30-2 p.m. Participants can seek out the golden egg for special prizes.

The event is free and open to children in the fifth grade or younger. Cocoa and coffee and treats will be provided, but people should bring their own basket.

For more information, reach out to rhonda.sweetser@haydencolorado.org , 970-276-0500.

Oak Creek

South Routt’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Decker Park in Oak Creek on Saturday morning. The Easter Bunny will be around at 10 a.m. as arts and crafts keep people entertained. The hunt begins at 11 a.m., with four different age groups (3 and under, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). When all the eggs have been found, there will be a drawing for an Easter basket at 11:30 a.m.

For more, call Town Hall at 970-736-2422.

Steamboat Springs

Every year, Steamboat Springs Christian Center puts on one of the most impressive egg hunts around.

Last year, the festivities were in the Meadows Lot, but since Steamboat Resort is still open, the fun is moving to the Howelsen Ice Arena Parking Lot on Saturday. Parking can be found at the rodeo grounds next door.

The hunt begins at 10 a.m. with the 2- to 5-year-olds searching for hundreds, if not thousands, of eggs. At noon, the 6- to 11-year-olds start to dash around and seek out eggs. Bring your own Easter basket.

As volunteers reset the eggs and ready the arena, families can enjoy face painting, prizes and more.

