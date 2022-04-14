Where to find Easter eggs in Routt County this weekend

At the 2021 Easter Egg Hunt in Steamboat Springs hosted by Steamboat Christian Center.

Easter is this Sunday, April 17, and if you’re not traveling for spring break, here’s a list of places where you can hunt for eggs this year.

Steamboat Christian Center’s Eggstravaganza

It’s another giant egg hunt — this year with 25,000 eggs — hosted by Steamboat Christian Center on Saturday, April 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Meadows Parking Lot. Children 2 years old through 5th grade are welcome to join in the fun. Hunts will be separated by ages. In addition to eggs, there will be electric scooter giveaways, prizes, face painting and some extra surprises. Register online at http://steamboat.church/egg and bring an Easter basket.

Oak Creek’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Head over to Decker Park at 305 Moffat Ave. in Oak Creek on Saturday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. for arts and crafts plus pictures with the Easter bunny. Egg hunts begin at 11:00 a.m. and are split into age groups up to 12 years old. The grand prize Easter basket drawing is at 11:30 a.m. Call the Oak Creek Town Hall at 970-736-2422 with questions or for more information.

Hayden’s Easter Celebration

Join the town of Hayden on Sunday, April 17, for an Easter celebration in four parts. Start the day at the Hayden Congregational Church at 9:15 a.m. and follow along with the bunny as he rides from stop to stop. From 10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., he’ll be at Vista Verde Park and from 10:40 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., he’ll be at Lake Village Park. Finish the morning off with an egg hunt at 3rd St. Park from 11:10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

