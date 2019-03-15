Where to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in the ‘Boat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — ‘Tis the season to wear green and anything with “Kiss Me I’m Irish” printed on it. This St. Patrick’s Day, Steamboat Springs offers plenty of places to be to get your Irish luck going and satisfy your party needs.

Friday, March 15

Hayden Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day dinner

4:30 to 7 p.m. | Hayden Valley Elementary School cafeteria, 300 Breeze Basin Blvd.

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Cost is $10, and children 12 and younger are free. Tickets are available at Hayden Town Hall, Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary, through Hayden Lions Club members or at the door.

Saturday, March 16

Luck of the Irish 7K

Starts 9 a.m. | Starting line at Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive

Start your Saturday off with a scenic run or walk dressed in your favorite green and Irish garb. The race is stroller and dog friendly, so bring your kids and fur babies along. Afterwards, everyone will get together at The Barley Tap and Tavern for food and drinks, and Yampa Valley Brewing will also be providing one free beer to all participants 21 and older. Register at Twisted Trails, 601 Lincoln Ave., Unit C2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, and at the starting line on the day of the race from 8 to 9 a.m.

DJ Leprechaun

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. | McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza, Unit C-1

Countdown to St. Patrick’s Day with a funky dance party.

Hunker Down

10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Get into the lucky charm spirit with folk, funk and rock ‘n’ roll. Cost is $5.

Sunday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day Party

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza

Spend St. Paddy’s Day at one of Steamboat’s Irish pubs. Face painting and patio games will be available, and live music will kick off at 2 p.m. with John Fog and Friends. The Powell Brothers will take the stage at 7 p.m. to end the night with fun jams.

Irish Breakfast

Festivities start at 10 a.m. | O’Neil’s Tavern and Grill, 737 Lincoln Ave.

Start St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish breakfast at another of Steamboat’s Irish watering holes. There will be specially priced Irish car bombs and live bagpipe music will be played throughout the day.

Steamboat Chamber Singers: St. Patrick’s Day concert

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library, Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall turns in Steamboat’s third Irish-themed venue for St. Patrick’s Day. Steamboat Chamber Singers will perform “‘Tis Irish I Am,” and Irish snacks and beer will be served. Stick around to mingle with performers afterwards. Tickets are $25 and available at All That, 811 Lincoln Ave., yampavalleychoralsociety.org and through Chamber Singers.

Knights of Columbus corned beef dinner

5 to 8 p.m. | Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St.

This is a donation-based dinner supporting Special Olympics and other charities.

Toubab Krewe getting Irish

Starting at 7 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Want to enjoy your beer and drink it to? Hurry to hear a unique, one-of-a-kind performance, kicking off early, so Monday doesn’t hit so hard.

St. Patrick’s Day with Waker

10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Originally known as Koa, Waker was founded by childhood friends Chase Bader and Conor Kelly. They’ll be bringing a mixture of soul, rock ‘n’ roll and funk to make this St. Paddy’s Day party a dancing, good-time bash. Cost is $5.

