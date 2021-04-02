Where to celebrate Easter in Routt County?
Area churches offer outdoor, in-person and virtual services
Steamboat Springs
Anchor Way Church, 40650 Anchor Way, http://www.anchorway.com
• 8:30 and 10:00 a.m.: in-person Easter services; the 10 a.m. service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook
Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, http://www.steamboatlutheran.com
• 6:30 a.m.: Sunrise service
• 7:30 a.m.: Easter breakfast
• 9 a.m.: Easter service
First Baptist Church, 3200 Divine Way, http://www.fbcsteamboat.com
• 10:30 a.m.: In-person Easter service
Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St., https://www.heartofsteamboat.com/holyweek
• 6:45 a.m.: Sunrise service in-person at the top of the first saddle on Blackmer Trail on Emerald Mountain. The hike will be less than one mile and will take 20 to 25 minutes. The service will also be livestreamed.
• 10 a.m.: Pre-recorded online service
• 10:30 a.m.: In-person outdoor service on Eighth Street. Register online, bring your own chair and mask and check in upon arrival
Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St., https://www.catholicsteamboat.com
• 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Easter Sunday Mass; register online for in-person services.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St., http://www.steamboatstpauls.org/virtualworship
• 9:30 am: In-person (reservations required) and livestream service.
Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road, https://steamboat.church
• 6 p.m., Saturday, April 3; in-person or online.
• 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, in-person or online.
Hayden
Central Baptist Church, 185 N. Second St.
• 10:30 a.m.: In-person Easter service
Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., https://haydencongoffice.wixsite.com/hccucc
• 6:30 a.m.: Sunrise service outside at The Haven
• 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.: In-person Easter services in the sanctuary; reserve a spot online
Mission of Grace Baptist Church, 361 Sunflower Drive, http://missionofgracehayden.com
• 10 a.m.: In-person meeting; livestream via Facebook begins at 10:20 a.m.
North Routt
North Routt Community Church, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark
• 11 a.m. Outdoor Easter service; all are welcome to join
South Routt
First Baptist Church, 143 Main St., Yampa, https://www.firstbaptistyampa.org/events/
• 11 a.m.: In-person Easter service
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 400 S. Sharp Ave., Oak Creek
• 11 a.m.: In-person Easter service
South Routt Bible Church, 23115 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek
• 8:30 a.m.: Easter breakfast
• 9:30 a.m.: In-person Easter service
