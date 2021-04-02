Where to celebrate Easter in Routt County?

Steamboat Springs

Anchor Way Church, 40650 Anchor Way, http://www.anchorway.com

• 8:30 and 10:00 a.m.: in-person Easter services; the 10 a.m. service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook

Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, http://www.steamboatlutheran.com

• 6:30 a.m.: Sunrise service

• 7:30 a.m.: Easter breakfast

• 9 a.m.: Easter service

First Baptist Church, 3200 Divine Way, http://www.fbcsteamboat.com

• 10:30 a.m.: In-person Easter service

Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St., https://www.heartofsteamboat.com/holyweek

• 6:45 a.m.: Sunrise service in-person at the top of the first saddle on Blackmer Trail on Emerald Mountain. The hike will be less than one mile and will take 20 to 25 minutes. The service will also be livestreamed.

• 10 a.m.: Pre-recorded online service

• 10:30 a.m.: In-person outdoor service on Eighth Street. Register online, bring your own chair and mask and check in upon arrival

Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St., https://www.catholicsteamboat.com

• 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Easter Sunday Mass; register online for in-person services.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St., http://www.steamboatstpauls.org/virtualworship

• 9:30 am: In-person (reservations required) and livestream service.

Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Road, https://steamboat.church

• 6 p.m., Saturday, April 3; in-person or online.

• 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, in-person or online.

Hayden

Central Baptist Church, 185 N. Second St.

• 10:30 a.m.: In-person Easter service

Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., https://haydencongoffice.wixsite.com/hccucc

• 6:30 a.m.: Sunrise service outside at The Haven

• 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.: In-person Easter services in the sanctuary; reserve a spot online

Mission of Grace Baptist Church, 361 Sunflower Drive, http://missionofgracehayden.com

• 10 a.m.: In-person meeting; livestream via Facebook begins at 10:20 a.m.

North Routt

North Routt Community Church, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark

• 11 a.m. Outdoor Easter service; all are welcome to join

South Routt

First Baptist Church, 143 Main St., Yampa, https://www.firstbaptistyampa.org/events/

• 11 a.m.: In-person Easter service

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 400 S. Sharp Ave., Oak Creek

• 11 a.m.: In-person Easter service

South Routt Bible Church, 23115 Colorado Highway 131, Oak Creek

• 8:30 a.m.: Easter breakfast

• 9:30 a.m.: In-person Easter service