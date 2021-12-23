Where Routt County can worship on Christmas

Members of the United Methodist Church in Steamboat Springs and visitors attend a Candlelight Christmas Eve. l Steamboat Pilot & Today/file photo



Locals and visitors wanting to attend church services in Routt County on Christmas and Christmas Eve have several options.

Holy name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs and St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Oak Creek

The churches are offering a service at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though the service is at full capacity. Those who were not able to reserve a space for the 4 p.m. service may attend the 6 p.m. or 10 p.m. services, though they need to sign up at catholicsteamboat.org . The Steamboat services are at 524 Oak St., and the Oak Creek services are at 400 South Sharp Ave.

Those who cannot attend in person may also livestream the services at the church’s website. The church is also offering services at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Steamboat Grand.

On Christmas day, the church is offering a 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. service in English, both at the Steamboat church and online. A 7 p.m. service will be offered in Spanish at the Steamboat church.

Steamboat Christian Center

The Steamboat Christian Center is offering in-person services at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 821 Dougherty Road. The church is not offering services on Christmas.

Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church

Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church is offering candlelight in-person services on Christmas Eve at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Masks are required to attend all services.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

A family service will be offered on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. A traditional service with the choir will be at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.

A single spoken Eucharist will be offered on Christmas at 10 a.m.

Venue Church

Venue Church will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. The church is at 2851 Riverside Plaza.

Concordia Lutheran Church

Concordia Lutheran church is offering Christmas Eve Services offered at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A Sunday service will be offered at 9 a.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is not offering a specific program for Christmas Eve, but is offering its normal Sunday service at 1155 Central Park Drive.

