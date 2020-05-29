When and where to wear masks in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Not long after the first positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered it Routt County, officials made it a mandate to wear face masks in public.

Since the initial passage of the county’s third public health order that makes it a requirement to wear masks in public — and its recent extension to June 22 — there has been some concern over wearing face masks in addition to confusion.

Routt County is one of a handful counties in Colorado that makes it a requirement to wear a face mask in public. While it has not been mandated by the state, mask wearing is required by law while in Routt County.

Specifically, the public health order states:

Customers are required to wear face masks in businesses, be they retail, restaurants, hardware stores or others.

Employees are required to wear face masks at businesses, be they retail, restaurants, hardware stores or others.

At restaurants, customers are asked to wear face masks coming into the restaurant and then can take them off once they are seated at their table.

Aside from the legal requirements, residents are encouraged but not legally required to wear face masks at locations where people cannot achieve social distancing. There is no requirement for wearing masks outdoors in the health order.

