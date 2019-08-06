What’s happening at the 2019 Routt County Fair: Full schedule of events

The Routt County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 9 and events run through Sunday, Aug. 18. Most events are located at the Routt County Fairgrounds, at 398 S. Poplar St. in Hayden.

Friday, Aug. 9

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA livestock stalling at the Multipurpose Building

8:30 a.m. Open/4-H Ranch Horse Versatility at the Outdoor Arena

6 p.m. Open Horse Show freestyle reining/dressage at the Outdoor Arena

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA livestock stalling at the Multipurpose Building

9 a.m. Open Horse Show at the Outdoor Arena

4 p.m. Saddle fitting demo at the track

5 p.m. Horse Shoe Pitching Contest at the field

6 p.m. Ranch sorting

Emily Howe shows her horse Dually at the 2018 Routt County Fair.

Audrey Dwyer

Sunday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA livestock stalling at the Multipurpose Building

9 a.m. Open Horse Show/Gymkhana at the Outdoor Arena

Monday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA livestock stalling at the Multipurpose Building

9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show at the Outdoor Arena

9 a.m. Home arts superintendent set up

6 p.m. 4-H roping at the Outdoor Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA livestock stalling at the Multipurpose Building

8:30 a.m. 4-H Dog Show at the field

9 a.m. 4-H English Show at the Outdoor Arena

12 p.m. 4-H Gymkhana at the Outdoor Arena

12 p.m. 4-H rabbit and poultry check-in at the Small Animal Barn

6 p.m. 4-H/FFA swine weigh-in at the Multipurpose Building

8 p.m. Dance for 4-H/FFA members at the Multipurpose Building

Four-year-old Traven Cox, of Phippsburg, gives his Rhode Island red chicken, Nya, a hug during last year’s 4-H/FFA Poultry Show in the small animal barn on the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.

John F. Russell

Wednesday, Aug. 14

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Poultry Show at the Small Animal Barn

Open Poultry Show immediately follows 4-H Show at the Small Animal Barn

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA sheep and goat weigh-in at the Multipurpose Building

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. steer weigh-in, Multipurpose Building closed to public during weigh-in

1-8 p.m. Home arts check-in at Exhibit Hall

3 p.m. 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship at the Multipurpose Building

Market Swine Show immediately follows Showmanship at the Multipurpose Building

5-7 p.m. FFA Alumni Fundraiser Meal at the field, all are welcome

7-7:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Farmers Union Ice Cream Social at the field

7:30 p.m. Open Jackpot Team Roping, with breakaway, at the Outdoor Arena

Thursday, Aug. 15

Exhibition Hall, vendors, inflatables and Midway open

8 a.m. Exhibit Hall opens

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show at the Small Animal Barn

Open Rabbit immediately follows 4-H Show at the Small Animal Barn

9 a.m. Home arts judging begins at Exhibit Hall

10 a.m.-6 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience at Lockhart Barn

11 a.m. 4-H/FFA Goat Show at the Multipurpose Building

Utility Goat Show

Dairy, Pygmy, Fiber Goat Show

Non-Market Goat Showmanship

Market Breeding Goat Show

Market Goat Showmanship

Market Goat Show

2 p.m. Bum Lamb Contest at the Multipurpose Building

2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Breeding Sheep Show at the Multipurpose Building

4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship immediately follows at the Multipurpose Building

4-H/FFA Market Lamb Show immediately follows at the Multipurpose Building

6:30 p.m. Horse races at the track

6:30 p.m. Beer garden at the Outdoor Arena

7 p.m. Cheers to 105 Years Bonfire at the Outdoor Arena: Live entertainment with Susie Knight, Trevor Guire and Kyle Allgood

Hailee and Jace Smith continue the family tradition of raising llamas in Hayden started by their late aunt Ann Copeland. The pair won top honors in the llama show at the 2018 Routt County Fair.

Frances Hohl

Friday, Aug. 16

Exhibition Hall, vendors, inflatables, Midway open. Ride Free Fun Friday

8 a.m. Exhibit Hall opens

9 a.m. 4-H/FFA Llama Show at the Multipurpose Building

9 a.m. Cloverbud for a day at Exhibit Hall

9 a.m.-6 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience at Lockhart Barn

10 a.m. Dress Your Animal Contest at the Multipurpose Building

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Heritage demonstrations at Exhibit Hall

11 a.m. Mountain Valley Bank Ride Free Fun Friday on the Midway

12 p.m. Bucket Calf Show at the Multipurpose Building

12:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy/Beef Breeding Show at the Multipurpose Building

2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship at the Multipurpose Building

Market Beef immediately follows at the Multipurpose Building

5 p.m. Sweet ‘n Spicy Contest at Exhibit Hall

5 p.m. Taste of the Fair Bake Sale at Exhibit Hall

6 p.m. Wine and Beer Contest at Exhibit Hall

7:30 p.m. Hill Petroleum Demolition Derby, pig wrestling, (access to beer Garden included with ticket purchase), tickets required at the Outdoor Arena, Routt County Fair Royalty Crowning during intermission

Kelbee Mazanares, 7, of Hayden, falls off a sheep at the Mutton Bustin’ contest at the 2018 Routt County Fair.

Eleanor Hasenbeck

Saturday, Aug. 17

Exhibition Hall, vendors, inflatables, Midway opens, “Ride Free” Courtesy of the town of Hayden

8 a.m. Exhibit Hall opens

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA Round Robin Showmanship at the Multipurpose Building

10 a.m. Lion’s Club Parade in downtown Hayden

10 a.m.-4 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience at Lockhart Barn

11 a.m. YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’ at the track

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Town of Hayden’s Ride Free Super Saturday

12 p.m. Open barrel race, youth bull riding, Mini Broncs at the Outdoor Arena

1-3 p.m. Heritage demonstration at Exhibit Hall

3 p.m. 4-H Presale/Bobby Robinson Memorial BBQ at the field

3 p.m. KRAI Free Coke floats at the field

4:30 p.m. Junior Livestock Sale at the Multipurpose Building

8:30 p.m. Peabody Energy Barn Dance with live music by Hunter Hathcoat on the Midway

Jackie (Sherrod) Grimaldi has entered canned tomatoes with homegrown basil and raspberry preserves with fruit grown in Steamboat Springs at the 2018 Routt County Fair.

Tom Ross

Sunday, Aug. 18

Exhibition Hall, vendors, inflatables, Midway open, Multipurpose Building closed

8 a.m. Exhibit Hall opens

8:30 a.m. Chuck Fulton Memorial Open Draft Horse Competition at the Outdoor Arena

10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest at Exhibit Hall

10 a.m.-1 p.m. FM Light & Sons Ag Experience at Lockhart Barn

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Heritage demonstrations at Exhibit Hall

11 a.m.-2 p.m. 4-H/FFA Pen tear-down, Multipurpose Building closed to public

11 a.m. YVEA’s Mutton Bustin’ at the track

12 p.m. Jackpot Rodeo at the Outdoor Arena

2-6 p.m. Home arts exhibits released, open class payout at Exhibit Hall

2 p.m. Adopt-A- Pig, pre-registration and fee required at the track

2:30 p.m. Flat Tops Ranch Supply Adult Adopt-A- Pig contest, pre-registration and fee required at the track