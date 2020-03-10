What you need to know about COVID-19: Symptoms and response

The main symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. If a person suspects they might be infected but have not yet been tested, they should:

Abstain from all public gatherings.

Increase distance from close contacts by six feet — this reduces risk of transmission of the virus, which is spread mainly through coughing and sneezing.

Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue then throw the tissue in the garbage.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

A person exhibiting symptoms should call a medical provider or nursing line before going to a hospital or clinic, which will advise the person on the proper procedure to seek care.

If a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19, the medical provider will collect a specimen from the patient’s nose and throat and send the samples to the state lab or a commercial lab that is capable of doing COVID-19 testing.

All people should:

Practice good hygiene.

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or cohelp@rmpdc.org, for answers in English, Spanish, Mandarin and more.

COVID-19: What to do Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.

Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.

If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.

If you have questions about COVID-19, please let us know by emailing news@SteamboatPilot.com.