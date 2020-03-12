What you need to know about COVID-19: It’s normal to be scared but don’t take it out on others

Thatcher, 5, of Steamboat Springs sneezes into his elbow, which is considered the appropriate way if a tissue is not available.

Bryce Martin

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the current outbreak of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, it’s normal to be scared, distressed or angry when hearing the constant stream of information about the virus. But the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reminding people not to turn that fear and anger towards people who have become sick.

A person should ask themselves:

Would you think or do the same thing if this was a different infectious disease, like the flu?

Does what I’m doing make people safer or does it create more fear or harm?

According to the CDPHE, the risk of COVID-19 is not at all connected with race, ethnicity or nationality. Blaming others will not help fight the illness. Seeking and sharing accurate information will.

A person should recognize signs of stress. Identify what you are afraid of. Figure out if what you fear is something that you can address right now. If not, know what activities help you release energy from stress and fear, such as physical activity, listening to music or talking with someone you trust. Do something that puts you in a positive mood.

People at higher risk

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, according to CDPHE, including:

People over age 60 and especially those over 80.

People who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, kidney disease or diabetes.

Older people with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk.