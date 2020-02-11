What to do this Valentine’s Day in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day? Search no further. There are fun events all around town this week for anyone and everyone.

Want to spend some time with your girlfriends? Single and hate the holiday? Looking for a fun activity to do with your partner? In need of a date? Steamboat Springs has you covered this year, no matter who you are or what you’re looking for.

Love at the Library

Feb. 7 to 14

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a week of love stories in the Short Edition Short Story Dispenser. Just push the button, grab your free short story and read your romantic tale. These stories will warm your heart in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day Workshop

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

Linden Co. Floristry, 1104 Lincoln Ave., Unit 102

Celebrate with your gals. Make your own pressed flower card, partake in a floral photo booth session with local photographer Danielle Zimmerer and enjoy sweet treats and bubbly. Sign up at the store or by emailing shop@lindencofloristry.com. Cost includes instruction, supplies, professional photos and refreshments.

Couples Massage Workshop

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

Thrival Mode: Family-Chiropractic-Health, 1815 Central Park Drive, Unit 101A

Learn how to massage like the pros. Bring your partner for this free hands-on workshop focusing on massage technique, led by two favorite massage therapists.

Valentine’s Day Spin and Yoga Class

3:45 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Old Town Hot Springs, 136 S. Lincoln Ave.

Workout with your Valentine before date night. Hosted by yoga instructor Jill and her cyclist husband, Jim, this workout features a 30-minute spin class followed by a 30-minute yoga class. Free for members, but sign up is required online.

Parents Night Out

4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Steamboat Kid’s Play Garden, 345 Anglers Drive

Drop your kids off for a Valentine’s Day-themed party while you and your date hit the town. Featuring Valentine’s Day games, crafts and activities for children 2 and older. A pizza dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 970-457-4466.

Singles Appreciation Day

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza

For anyone who hates Valentine’s Day, celebrate Singles Appreciation Day instead with dinner-for-one specials and Irish Dutch treat dessert. Prizes will be awarded for best toast, best pick-up line, best shutdown line and best worst date story.

Light the Night Celebration

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Enjoy a night of family fun featuring a balloon glow, night skiing and rides on the Mountain Coaster. The evening will end with a fireworks display and torchlight parade.

Valentine’s Day Live Music

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Grab your date and head to The Press to hear local singer/songwriters Adia Clark Lay, Rachel Melby and Katie Graham perform.

Love Laps

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Howelsen Hill Ski Area, 845 Howelsen Parkway

The first ever chairlift speed dating event comes to Steamboat. Hosted by professional speed dating company Lovebug, look for love on the lift with matchmaking chairlift rides and skiing/snowboarding. The event is followed by an après ski happy hour in Olympian Hall where participants will have the chance to mingle, enjoy music, drinks and appetizers. Visit steamboatsprings.net/lovelaps to register.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.