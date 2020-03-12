What to do this St. Patrick’s Day in Steamboat Springs

Luck of the Irish 7K

9 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Starting line, Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive

Kick your weekend off with a race and do something good for your body before St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin. This 7K race takes runners and walkers through historic downtown Steamboat and provides breathtaking views of Buffalo Pass and Strawberry Park. All proceeds go to the Steamboat Springs Middle School cross country and track and field programs. Register at runningseries.com/luck-of-the-irish-7k or before the race begins. Cost is $30 for adults, $15 for ages 17 and younger.