What to do this St. Patrick’s Day in Steamboat Springs
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, and whether you’re Irish or not, Routt County has a great line up of events this year. Read on to figure out your St. Paddy’s Day plans — sláinte!
McKnight’s St. Patrick’s Day Long Weekend Celebration
Thursday, March 12, to Tuesday, March 17
McKnight’s Irish Pub, 685 Marketplace Plaza
McKnight’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a big way this year. There will be lots of plenty of live music, a four leaf clover scavenger hunt and a family day on Sunday, March 15, featuring Irish dancing, face painting and fun for the whole family. Local Celtic band, Spilt Pint, will play on St. Patrick’s Day. Check mcknightsirishpub.com for specific dates and times.
Luck of the Irish 7K
9 a.m. Saturday, March 14
Starting line, Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Drive
Kick your weekend off with a race and do something good for your body before St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin. This 7K race takes runners and walkers through historic downtown Steamboat and provides breathtaking views of Buffalo Pass and Strawberry Park. All proceeds go to the Steamboat Springs Middle School cross country and track and field programs. Register at runningseries.com/luck-of-the-irish-7k or before the race begins. Cost is $30 for adults, $15 for ages 17 and younger.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
9 a.m. to close, Tuesday, March 17
O’Neils Tavern and Grill, 41 Eighth St.
Eat, drink and be Irish. Head downtown to O’Neil’s Tavern and Grill for festivities that include live bagpipe music, a set Irish menu, green beer and much more.
St. Paddy’s Day Party
1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
T Bar at Steamboat, 2045 Ski Time Square Drive
Enjoy après ski at the base of Steamboat Resort and listen to live music from local band Buffalo Commons.
St. Paddy’s Day at the Silver Buckle Saloon
3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Silver Buckle Saloon, 105 Main St., Oak Creek
The Silver Buckle Saloon invites you to put on your green socks and head down for a St. Paddy’s Day celebration.
Steamboat Chamber Singers Irish Concert
4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15
Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
The Steamboat Chamber Singers invite you to join them for food, beer and, of course, singing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets are $25, available at All That, 811 Lincoln Ave., or yampavalleychoralsociety.org.
61st annual Knights of Columbus Corned Beef Dinner
5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St.
The Steamboat Springs Chapter of the Knights of Columbus have been serving a corned beef dinner on St. Patrick’s Day since 1959. The beef is sourced locally. This is a donation based event, with the money raised going to support the Special Olympics teams in Steamboat and other local charities.
Leftover Salmon St. Paddy’s Day Show
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road
Called one of the most “spirited, jovial bands of the jam band nation,” Steamboat-favorite Leftover Salmon will play a special St. Paddy’s Day show at Strings. Get your groove on to this progressive bluegrass band, celebrating 30 years. Tickets start at $40 and are available at stringsmusicfestival.com.
Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.