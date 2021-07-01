What to do this July 4th in Routt County

While the Fourth of July fireworks show may have been canceled in Steamboat Springs, the holiday will have no shortage of events and entertainment throughout the weekend as many beloved traditions return to Routt County for this year’s celebration. Many of this events are returning after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.

Here’s a list of what to do and where to celebrate:

Bobby Reynolds from Oakland, Iowa, loses his hat during the bareback riding event during Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena. (File photo)



Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo

The rodeo is back this summer, kicking off its summer season with multiple events over the Fourth of July weekend. Grab a blanket and arrive early to snag your spot; barbeque and live music starts at 6 p.m. sharp.

Schedule of events:

• 7:30 p.m. Thrusday through Sunday at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena, 401 Howelsen Parkway (The rodeo starts an hour earlier, 6:30 p.m., Sunday)

Tickets are $25 for covered seating $20 for uncovered seating for adults and $10 for kids ages 7-15. On Sunday, covered seating is $30 and uncovered seating is $25 for adults and $15 kids. Children 6 and younger are free. To purchase tickets, visit SteamboatProRodeo.com/4th-of-july-rodeos .

Ski Jumper Alissa Johnson speeds down the in-run during Fourth of July Ski Jumping Extravaganza at Howelsen Hill. (File photo)



Ski Jumping Extravaganza

Bring a blanket and an umbrella to ward off the hot sun and claim your spot on the grass beneath the ski jump at historic Howelsen Hill to watch Steamboat’s and the nation’s best ski jumpers and Nordic combined athletes.

Schedule of events:

• Thursday: Ski jump training from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• Friday: Ski jump training from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday: Ski jump competition from 9 a.m. to noon

• Sunday: Jumpin’ & Jammin’, the elimination ski jump competition, begins at 11 a.m. following the parade

Kathleen O’Connell rides her roller skis down Lincoln Avenue on the Fourth of July during the annual Nordic combined event in downtown Steamboat Springs. (File photo)



Nordic Combined Roller Ski Competition

Speaking of ski competitions, this one will take place right before the parade Sunday along Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat, featuring 1K and 3K sprints. The event starts at 9:15 a.m., and spectators are encouraged to arrive early to snag a front row spot for this fun event.

Lion’s Club pancake breakfast

Start your Fourth of July with pancakes at the annual Steamboat Springs Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast, which takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street before the start of the parade.

A Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue fire truck kicks off the Fourth of July Parade in Steamboat Springs. (File photo)



Fourth of July parades in Routt County

Steamboat’s beloved tradition returns to Lincoln Avenue this year after last summer’s drive-by parade. Beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, viewers can watch floats, firetrucks, cowboys, horses and much more.

The North Routt community will host its annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday on Main Street in Hahns Peak Village.

Yampa will host its annual parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.

More Fourth of July fun in Yampa

The town of Yampa will host several events Saturday ahead of the parade on the Fourth.

Local historian Rita Herold provide historic tours of Yampa at 1 and 3 p.m. Tours will depart from the museum in the historic Crossan’s M & A Market.

The 19th annual “My Hometown” community picnic will take place from 5-7 p.m. in Yackey Park behind the museum. Grab a meal of pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw and more. Tickets are $15 for families (with kids high school age or younger) or $5 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and younger.

Across the street from the picnic, at the same time, the Rockin’ Oldies Classic Car Show will have classic cars on display.

And if you feel like dancing, a street dance will take place from 8-11 p.m. featuring the band Constant Change. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children age 7 to 12.

Open house at Wiggins Diggins

The Wiggins family will open its historic cabin in Hahns Peak to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tour the cabin, which is one of the original structures of Hahns Peak built during the gold mining days, and snap a picture with the family’s famous pink Army Jeep, which will be parked outside and will also appear in the North Routt parade.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.