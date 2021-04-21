What the Twitter accounts of Colorado’s 9 members of Congress can tell us about them
Rep. Lauren Boebert has more followers on her personal account than the rest of the state’s congressional delegation combined
Three months into the 117th Congress, first-year U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is the most visible and vocal of Colorado’s nine members of Congress, at least when it comes to Twitter.
The Garfield County Republican tweeted more often than any of the other members of Colorado’s congressional delegation. Her 775 tweets, most sent from her personal account, represent 23% of the posts sent from the entire delegation since Jan. 1.
Boebert also has more followers on her personal account than the personal accounts of the rest of the delegation combined. She frequently encourages those followers to donate to her campaign.
But the posts haven’t come without controversy, criticism and even legal scrutiny.
Boebert is being sued in federal court by a constituent who was blocked by the congresswoman’s personal Twitter account. While Boebert is fighting the legal action, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, another first-year congresswoman, settled a similar lawsuit earlier this year.
