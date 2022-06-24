What Routt County voters should remember for the primary

With the primary election coming up Tuesday, June 28, here are some reminders for Routt County voters.

Which races are competitive?

Most local races in this primary are uncontested. The one exception is the race for Republican nomination for the Colorado House of Representatives District 26 seat.

Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek and Glenn Lowe of Eagle are vying to secure the Republican nomination. The winner will square off against Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, the only Democrat running for the seat.

Statewide, two Republicans are running for the nomination for governor: Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez. The winner will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in November.

Additionally, Joe O’Dea and Ron Hanks are competing for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet.

How can I vote? Can I still register?

Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28 at 522 Lincoln Ave. in the office of the Clerk and Recorder. Voters must present valid ID when voting in person.

There are 24-hour ballot drop boxes at 522 Lincoln Ave. and 2025 Shield Drive. Final pickup for ballots dropped at these boxes will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, during their respective business hours, ballot drop boxes can be found at the Clark Store at 54175 Routt County Road 129, Hayden Town Hall at 178 W. Jefferson Ave., Oak Creek Town Hall at 129 Nancy Crawford Blvd. and Yampa Town Hall at 101 Main St. Final pick up at those locations is 5 p.m. on Election Day.

For residents voting by mail, ballots must be received by the Routt County Clerk by 7 p.m. on election night. The status of your ballot and whether it has been received can be checked at ColoradoSos.gov .

Colorado offers same-day voter registration for first-time voters and those who may have to update their registration.