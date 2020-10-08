What football at Hayden, Soroco will look like

Freshman Bradley Hoskinson leads the Soroco football team onto the field ahead of a game against Sangre de Cristo on Saturday, September 7.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Now that we know high school football is back, what will it look like? How many people can attend? Will there be hot chocolate and hot dogs?

The answers depends on where you are. Since each school’s stadium is slightly different, Soroco High School football games and Hayden High School football games will look different.

Soroco

The Ram’s first home game is tonight at 6 p.m. against Sanford. Only 175 spectators will be permitted to watch the game on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Masks are mandatory for all in attendance.

Fans and family can use the typical path to enter the area. The stands will have guidance put up by school staff.

Unfortunately, kids must remain with their families and can’t play in groups in the fields surrounding the gridiron.

There will be concessions available as well for those who get hungry, thirsty or need a warm drink.

“I am truly in hopes that everybody is excited enough to be at the football game that we won’t have to enforce, police or do those things,” said Soroco Athletic Director Jo Parker. “People understand that, right now, it’s a privilege to get to play, and it’s a privilege to get to come. I think our fans are going to be great.”

Soroco football schedule Oct. 9 – Sanford at Soroco, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Soroco at Rangely, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Gilpin County at Soroco, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Soroco at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Soroco at West Grand, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Hayden at Soroco, 7 p.m.

Normally, Soroco streams home games free on the school website, but technical difficulties have put the Wi-Fi connection on the fritz for the foreseeable future.

For away games, Parker said she hopes to work with the host teams. If they have a stream available, hopefully, they’ll be willing to share with Soroco fans.

Upon the conclusion of games, fans must not gather and are asked to leave the area quickly to prevent crowding.

Hayden

At Hayden home football games, tickets will be sold in waves. First, immediate family members may buy tickets, beginning 45 minutes before game time. Tickets for students and teachers will go on sale 15 before the game, with general admission tickets on sale for the 10 minutes leading up to the game.

Masks, of course, are required to be worn by all fans.

“The biggest thing is, these games, it’s not for the fans — it’s for our players,” said Hayden Athletic Director Bryan Richards. “We just ask the fans, out of respect for giving these guys the best chance of completing their season, to abide by these rules.”

Hayden is using the Colorado Covid Dial Dashboard to determine how many spectators are allowed, a number that may change each week.

Concessions will not be sold, but Richards said people can bring in their own food and drinks.

Spectators must stay with their family group and remain at least 6 feet away from other groups in the stands. For those who can’t attend, home games will be streamed on the NFHS Network, a livestream site associated with the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Hayden football schedule Oct. 9 – Hayden at Mancos, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – West Grand at Hayden, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Vail Christian at Hayden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Hayden at Rangely, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Gilpin County at Hayden, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Hayden at Soroco, 7 p.m.

Depending on the host team, some away games may be streamed as well. The first game at Mancos will be streamed at eaglesports.jotos.live.

Parents will be updated weekly by the school about the amount of spectators allowed to travel to home games. Other facilities have different capacity limits, so some weeks, there may be no away fans allowed, while others there could be an unlimited amount of away fans permitted.

