What are the health impacts of high-potency THC? Colorado researchers looked at 452 studies to find out.

Colorado public health experts have unveiled a first-of-its-kind interactive research database containing hundreds of studies on the impacts of high-potency cannabis products — looking at the effects on everything from mental health to cancer to pregnancy.

That is one of the most significant things to come out of a two-year research review by the Colorado School of Public Health.

The review was ordered up by the legislature in 2021 in response to the increasing number of high-concentration THC products dominating the state’s legal cannabis market. With the rise of those products came concerns over how they may be impacting health, especially among young people. (THC is, of course, the most famous psychoactive chemical in cannabis.)

Researchers termed the report a “scoping review” and described the research database as an “evidence map.”

