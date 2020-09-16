Whaley paces Ram runners as Soroco girls take second

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Soroco High School freshman cross country runner Larhae Whaley finished sixth at Glenwood Springs last Saturday, finishing in 23 minutes and 48 seconds. She helped the Rams take second as a team.

Eden Mayer wasn’t far behind, earning 12th with a time of 24:16. Kayedence Bruner and Lexi Vandenburg crossed the line in 17th and 18th, respectively. Rachelle Dudley earned 23rd, while Skyler Clark picked up a 30th-place finish, rounding out the top five for Soroco.

The boys didn’t have a full team and couldn’t place but still boasted some strong performances. Alex Colby led the way, finishing second with a time of 17:47. Matthew Sullivan earned 16th, clocking in at 21:94, while Spencer Ashley took 22nd. Alan Mayer cross the lined in 35th place.

The Rams will race again this weekend at Rangely. Regionals, which will take place at Delta, are three weeks away, while state is a month out, scheduled for Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs.

SOROCO GIRLS: 6. Larhae Whaley 23:48. 12. Eden Mayer 24:16. 17. Kayedence Bruner 24:33. 18. Lexi Vandenburg 25:10. 23. Rachelle Dudley 25:31. 30. Skyler Clark 25:53. 33. Trinity Doe 26:31. 47. McKenzie Clark 33:50.

SOROCO BOYS: 2. Alex Colby 17:47. 16. Matthew Sullivan 21:04. 22. Spencer Ashley 21:51. 35. Alan Mayer 23:53.

