Free, 10-week concert series comes to Snow Bowl this summer
Snow Bowl Steamboat has unveiled the complete lineup for the free Westside Wednesdays on the Grass concert series that will take place each Wednesday from June 8 to Aug. 10.
Each show will be outdoors on the lawn at the Snow Bowl, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, in Steamboat Springs.
The concerts are free to attend and will feature national touring artists, as well as some of the best in local bluegrass and Americana.
Westside Wednesdays is being presented in partnership with Bonfire Entertainment, as well as Dano’s Dangerous Tequila and Billo Premium Cannabis.
“Come prepared to dance and party with some incredible acts in our huge dog-friendly turfed lawn with 600 of your closest friends and music lovers,” Alex Faulk of Snow Bowl said in a news release announcing the lineup.
He isn’t alone in his enthusiasm either.
“Community is an area of focus for the team at Bonfire Entertainment,” said Ariel Rosemberg, co-presenter of the series. “The goal in the partnership with Snow Bowl is to bring the community great roots music with a sprinkle of WinterWonderGrass love as the icing on the cake.”
For more, go to SnowBowlSteamboat.com and for Bonfire Entertainment at Bonfirentertainment.com.
• June 8 – Wood Belly
• June 15 – The Jauntee
• June 22 – Pixie and the Partygrass Boys
• June 29 – The Sweet Lillies
• July 6 – Pickin’ on the Dead ft. Tyler Grant
• July 13 – 10 Year Echo
• July 20 – Liver Down the River
• July 27 – Buffalo Commons
• Aug. 3 – Lindsay Lou
• Aug. 10 – Jay Roemer
