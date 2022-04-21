Free, 10-week concert series comes to Snow Bowl this summer

Westside Wednesdays on the Grass lineup

Snow Bowl Steamboat/Courtesy photo

Snow Bowl Steamboat has unveiled the complete lineup for the free Westside Wednesdays on the Grass concert series that will take place each Wednesday from June 8 to Aug. 10.

Each show will be outdoors on the lawn at the Snow Bowl, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, in Steamboat Springs.

The concerts are free to attend and will feature national touring artists, as well as some of the best in local bluegrass and Americana.

Westside Wednesdays is being presented in partnership with Bonfire Entertainment, as well as Dano’s Dangerous Tequila and Billo Premium Cannabis.

“Come prepared to dance and party with some incredible acts in our huge dog-friendly turfed lawn with 600 of your closest friends and music lovers,” Alex Faulk of Snow Bowl said in a news release announcing the lineup.

He isn’t alone in his enthusiasm either.

“Community is an area of focus for the team at Bonfire Entertainment,” said Ariel Rosemberg, co-presenter of the series. “The goal in the partnership with Snow Bowl is to bring the community great roots music with a sprinkle of WinterWonderGrass love as the icing on the cake.”

For more, go to SnowBowlSteamboat.com and for Bonfire Entertainment at Bonfirentertainment.com .