Western Sloper legislators to hold virtual town hall Monday
On Monday, March 20, Colorado’s bipartisan caucus of Western Slope legislators — including Sen. Dylan Roberts and Rep. Meghan Lukens — will hold a virtual town hall to discuss their legislative priorities and progress, and to take questions from those in attendance.
The virtual town hall is scheduled to take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, and anyone interested in attending can register via Zoom at bit.ly/40eqyA2.
