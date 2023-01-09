Westbound lanes of I-70 near Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels closed Monday morning after two tractor-trailers crash

As of about 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the overturned tractor-trailer had been pulled back up on its wheels but much cleanup remained to be done.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

A tractor-trailer lost its brakes and collided with another truck Monday morning, Jan. 9, closing the Interstate 70’s westbound lane of travel at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels for several hours, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

The driver of the second truck suffered minor injuries, Summit Fire & EMS said in a post to social media, when it overturned in the collision around 7:10 a.m. The overturned truck was carrying pipes, which spilled in the roadway.

Colorado State Patrol’s Hazardous-Materials Unit was called for cleanup of spilled fuel, the post said. As of about 10 a.m. the overturned tractor-trailer had been pulled back onto its wheels but a significant amount of cleanup remained to be done and there was no estimate of when the westbound lanes would reopen, according to Summit Fire & EMS.