Westbound lanes of I-70 near Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels closed Monday morning after two tractor-trailers crash
One tractor-trailer crashed into another after losing its brakes, spilling pipes into the roadway
Summit Daily
A tractor-trailer lost its brakes and collided with another truck Monday morning, Jan. 9, closing the Interstate 70’s westbound lane of travel at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels for several hours, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
The driver of the second truck suffered minor injuries, Summit Fire & EMS said in a post to social media, when it overturned in the collision around 7:10 a.m. The overturned truck was carrying pipes, which spilled in the roadway.
Colorado State Patrol’s Hazardous-Materials Unit was called for cleanup of spilled fuel, the post said. As of about 10 a.m. the overturned tractor-trailer had been pulled back onto its wheels but a significant amount of cleanup remained to be done and there was no estimate of when the westbound lanes would reopen, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.